leung kayan

“It’s ok to be alone.”

leung kayan
leung kayan
"It's ok to be alone." emotion animation design adobeillustator illustration adobe illustrator
Look at the stars in silence,
hear the moonlight echo,
feel peace in heart.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
leung kayan
leung kayan

