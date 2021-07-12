Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gemma Seven

Project HABINO - My List, Downloads

graphic design ux ui mobile app online education
HABINO Project focuses on the online education mobile app that enable users to finish particular music courses. These are screens for My list, Downloads and their contents.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Gemma Seven

