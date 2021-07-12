Aiden

(Cover Art) MTHS x Daniel Matthix - Leaving (ft. Noemi Irene)

Aiden
Aiden
  • Save
(Cover Art) MTHS x Daniel Matthix - Leaving (ft. Noemi Irene) cover art cover design
Download color palette

Cover artwork for MTHS and Daniel Matthix's unreleased track "Leaving". Tape around the CD case is a redesign of the tape used in Lil' Uzi's mixtape "Luv Is Rage 2".

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Aiden
Aiden

More by Aiden

View profile
    • Like