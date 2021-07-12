cchoppdesign, 2021

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
It was time to give my personal site a bit of a face-lift. A slight brand update to better reflect cchoppdesign circa 2021, as well as more descriptive information about services and recent partnerships. I built this into a custom wordpress theme that I'll be able to much more easily expand into as I continue to grow this platform. Feel free to check it out in the wild at www.cchoppdesign.com
Onward and upward!