cchoppdesign, 2021

cchoppdesign, 2021 wordpress design ui design branding web design web
It was time to give my personal site a bit of a face-lift. A slight brand update to better reflect cchoppdesign circa 2021, as well as more descriptive information about services and recent partnerships. I built this into a custom wordpress theme that I'll be able to much more easily expand into as I continue to grow this platform. Feel free to check it out in the wild at www.cchoppdesign.com

Onward and upward!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
