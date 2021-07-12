Aleksandar Savic

Shopping day

Shopping day money card cart price flat outlne shape 2d woman face people branding design illustration spending money shop vegetable fruits shopping
Character set for OrderEZ. A new set of illustrations done with OrderEZ - an ordering platform on a mission to replace the existing chaotic methods of ordering with a better solution for suppliers and outlets.

Character set
Designer / Illustrator Runner 🏃🏼‍♂️ Cyclist 🚴🏼‍♂️
