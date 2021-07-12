POSSESSOR DVD Cover Concept Art

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
DVD cover concept art for the movie Possessor (2020). This movie is a recent favorite of mine, and as a collage artist I felt particularly inspired by the mind-melding relationship between the two main characters and the elements of body horror present throughout.