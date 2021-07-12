Shelby Moring

POSSESSOR DVD Cover Concept Art

POSSESSOR DVD Cover Concept Art digital collage possessor film poster movie poster dvd cover conceptual art concept art digital art collage art collage illustration design
DVD cover concept art for the movie Possessor (2020). This movie is a recent favorite of mine, and as a collage artist I felt particularly inspired by the mind-melding relationship between the two main characters and the elements of body horror present throughout.

