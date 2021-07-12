Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Features:

- 16 Pages
- A4 Size
- CMYK color mode
- Easy to Edit
- InDesign Template
- Compatible with InDesign, CS4, CS5, CS6, CC + Higher Version
- 300dpi
- Help Guide

Download: https://graphicriver.net/item/product-catalog/32251234

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
