Realtor Logos

Realtor Logos park evan brker brick sunset monogram home luxury glass marble skeuomorphism texture estate real vector branding logo typography design graphic
Logo designs for both Evan Park and Park+Hill Team, his partnership with fellow realtor Amy Hill. Their real branding is more straightforward and approachable, while this concept is more luxurious just for Dribbble.

Evan became a realtor after the business he worked for went under at the onset of the pandemic. Never thought I'd have to collect facemask mockups for anything outside of medical branding, but here we are.

