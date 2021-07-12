design_artgo

Olivia Rodrigo, OR monogram

design_artgo
design_artgo
Hire Me
  • Save
Olivia Rodrigo, OR monogram or letter monogram vector ui illustration simple typography flat design minimal logo branding
Download color palette

as simple as possible
need logo?
yohanesmulatargo@gmail.com
+6281369121169

design_artgo
design_artgo
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by design_artgo

View profile
    • Like