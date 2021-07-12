The art of sculpture

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Sculpture refers to the ornaments and memorials that are carved to beautify the environment or for commemorative purposes and have certain moral, symbolic or pictographic meanings. Sculpture is a kind of plastic arts. Also known as carving, it is the general name of carving, carving and molding.
You can see more about me if you like.
Press l to support me, you can also communicate with me.
Email: CANAAN18@163.com
Wechat: CANAAN_ JN