Aiden

(Cover Art) Sybranax & rshand - Phantom

Aiden
Aiden
  • Save
(Cover Art) Sybranax & rshand - Phantom design cover art cover
Download color palette

My design for Sybranax and rahsnd's track "Phantom", which released on Hydra Music Records. Background image created in Blender, overall art designed in Photoshop.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Aiden
Aiden

More by Aiden

View profile
    • Like