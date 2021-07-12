Santhera font, signature style

Santhera is an wonderful signature font eye-catching, sexy, fashionable, and chill handwritten script font. Santhera is very valuable to additional you handwritten and signature font. Santhera comes with multilingual support, simple extra ligature. Santhera is perfect for many design needs such as merch, wedding invitation, T-shirts, titles, book covers, social media posts, websites, events, and many etc. download:

https://fontbundles.net/ably-creative/1442900-santhera?ref=mU6e8P