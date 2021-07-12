Tenzing Lhamo Dorjee

Collage In Honor for Tenzin Delek Rinpoche

Collage In Honor for Tenzin Delek Rinpoche
A piece I created for the Students for a Free Tibet, in honor of Tenzin Delek Rinpoche who died on July 13th, 2015 while captured as a political prisoner from the Chinese Communist goverment.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
cartoonist, artist, and designer

