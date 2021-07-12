Chetana Kestikar

User Profile

Chetana Kestikar
Chetana Kestikar
Hire Me
  • Save
User Profile user profile userprofile communication notetaking dailyui006 uidesign uxdesign uxui uiux ux ui logocore dailyui
Download color palette

Daily UI 006 User Profile for TXT. Merging logocore and dailyui challenges.
TXT is an application that makes the task of note taking and communication within large teams in a company easier.

Chetana Kestikar
Chetana Kestikar
Experience Designer
Hire Me

More by Chetana Kestikar

View profile
    • Like