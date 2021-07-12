Tanya Nascimento

Wicked Rose Brand

I competed in a Brandathon over the weekend. Here is some of the pitch deck I created for an awesome brand: Wicked Rose. Definitely check them out when their website is ready.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
