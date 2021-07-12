Kelsey Holmes

CatféGO! Pour Over Cat Illustration

CatféGO! Pour Over Cat Illustration
This illustration is of the "Pour Over" card in a card game called "CatféGO!" CatféGO! is based on the game "SushiGO!", which was created as a personal project for my sister. This card specifically features sister's cats Muse & Calypso.

