Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kelsey Holmes

CatféGO! French Baguette Cat Illustration

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes
  • Save
CatféGO! French Baguette Cat Illustration pet drawing procreate rug coffee bread baguette texture kitty illustration plant card cafe cat
Download color palette

This illustration is of the "French Baguette" card in a card game called "CatféGO!" CatféGO! is based on the game "SushiGO!", which was created as a personal project for my sister. This card specifically features my own cat Sage <3

Kelsey Holmes
Kelsey Holmes

More by Kelsey Holmes

View profile
    • Like