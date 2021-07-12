cantonestudio

Thomroy Lettering logo design

cantonestudio
cantonestudio
  • Save
Thomroy Lettering logo design minimalist logo lettering logo vector ui minimal logofolio logodesigner logo design graphicdesign freelancer logo graphic design logo design creative logo business logo branding brand identity brand guidelines brand guide behance
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋
Thomroy Lettering logo design.

Leave a comment 💬 And Follow us For More Creative Design Projects!
Thank you❤️

Let's work together - info@cantonestudio.com
Behance | instagram

cantonestudio
cantonestudio

More by cantonestudio

View profile
    • Like