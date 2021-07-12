Evolve Creative

MyPath

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation partnered with Evolve Creative to build an entire brand and campaign for their efforts to end youth homelessness.

MyPath is a program to empower youth to quickly find the answers to frequently asked questions about housing and other resources in Northwest Minnesota using a website directory.

Services Utilized:
Strategy
Branding
Campaign
Videography
Motion Graphics
Marketing
Illustration

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
