The Northwest Minnesota Foundation partnered with Evolve Creative to build an entire brand and campaign for their efforts to end youth homelessness.
MyPath is a program to empower youth to quickly find the answers to frequently asked questions about housing and other resources in Northwest Minnesota using a website directory.
Services Utilized:
Strategy
Branding
Campaign
Videography
Motion Graphics
Marketing
Illustration