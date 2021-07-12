Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Eder Rosa

Travel

Eder Rosa
Eder Rosa
Travel design jittervideo ederrosaux ui illustration graphic design travel branding animation 3d
Hi guys! 👋

Excited to share this screen of a project that I've been working to test my UI/UX skills. I Loved the animations that I could make with jitter video, it's a great and powerful plugin for Figma!!! 😎✨🚀🔥

Let's create something amazing together! ✌️
Follow me on Instagram (tips and tricks of UI/UX and Programming)
Eder Rosa
Eder Rosa

