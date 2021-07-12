Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosie Way

Calendar animation app design

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Hire Me
  • Save
Calendar animation app design hover dropdown freelance hope lockdown premierepro adobe adobexd app mobile ios traveling white blue interaction prototype animation ui ux
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble #11-3.mp4
  2. Dribbble #11-2.png

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design created during Covid 19 lockdown. At that time, almost all the countries around the world had prohibited international traveling.
I know it could be a difficult time for people who loves traveling.

As a result, I created this animated calendar design in the hope of the re-open day comes.

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

R

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rosie Way

View profile
    • Like