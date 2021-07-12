Fernando Feldberg

The Eye • Concept

The Eye • Concept
This is a branding and UI concept I'm exploring to improve my UI/UX skills.
It's for a fictional photo company specializing in sky and space photos!

Please comment guys! 🤓

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
