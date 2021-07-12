🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
The project started as a redesign for the packaging of Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, but turned into a brand launch for the new parent company, Alive & Active.
The Alive & Active company makes great tasting food that support your gut microbiome. Their first product that sells around the state and in schools was mixmi frozen yogurt. The owners live 4 hours away from us, so on a Saturday we met them half way to discuss packaging and received a cooler full of samples to taste! We have some nice perks with our job.
Services Utilized:
Graphic Design
Packaging Design
Branding