The project started as a redesign for the packaging of Mixmi Frozen Yogurt, but turned into a brand launch for the new parent company, Alive & Active.

The Alive & Active company makes great tasting food that support your gut microbiome. Their first product that sells around the state and in schools was mixmi frozen yogurt. The owners live 4 hours away from us, so on a Saturday we met them half way to discuss packaging and received a cooler full of samples to taste! We have some nice perks with our job.

Services Utilized:

Graphic Design

Packaging Design

Branding