Kyle Galasi

Couple Illustration

Kyle Galasi
Kyle Galasi
  • Save
Couple Illustration girl boy boy and girl umbrella rain young love love teen love girlfriend boyfriend couple inking ink drawing illustration design graphic design
Download color palette

I drew an illustration of me and my girlfriend a couple of years ago. And guess what, she's now my wife <3

Kyle Galasi
Kyle Galasi

More by Kyle Galasi

View profile
    • Like