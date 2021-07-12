Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Jessica Vorheis Designs

Brand Design, Logo Design - Face Uncomfortable

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs
  • Save
Brand Design, Logo Design - Face Uncomfortable font type typography logo design high-end high end elegant classy minimal minimalism modern branding brand design logo design
Download color palette

A modern, serious brand identity fits this work place brand that's seeking to change company culture. Face Uncomfortable.

Jessica Vorheis Designs
Jessica Vorheis Designs

More by Jessica Vorheis Designs

View profile
    • Like