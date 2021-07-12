Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
BlackFort Wallet App // Light theme: Part 2

BlackFort Wallet App // Light theme: Part 2 design crypto wallet cryptocurrency money wallet minimalistic ui graphic design mobile app
👋 Hello @everyone! This is part 2 of new UI design for cryptocurrency wallet for BlackFort team.

This part includes:
• Cryptocurrency info screen
• Transaction history
• Receive crypto screen*

*QR is for example. Please don't send any BTC on it, Thanks!

