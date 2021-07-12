Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rosie Way

Vinyl record play app

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Hire Me
  • Save
Vinyl record play app interaction geez sliders slide animation prototype vintage minimal adobexd adobe ui ux app mobile ios vinylrecords indiemusic indie mxmtoon
Download color palette
  1. Dribbble#10.mp4
  2. Dribbble #10.png

Vinyl record play app

Hi there 👋🏼
This is a "fan design" and attribution to my most favorite indie-pop singer, Mxmtoon. Her song is a great inspiration for my design and my life. From listening to her podcast,"365 days Mxmtoon", I know she is a huge fan of vinyl records.

Therefore, I decided to make her latest album into a digital vinyl record play app.

-------------------

Photo credit: @Mxmtoon, mxmtoon.com, @365daysmxmtoon
Inspiration credit:Mxmtoon

-------------------

Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!

R

Rosie Way
Rosie Way
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Rosie Way

View profile
    • Like