Vinyl record play app

Hi there 👋🏼

This is a "fan design" and attribution to my most favorite indie-pop singer, Mxmtoon. Her song is a great inspiration for my design and my life. From listening to her podcast,"365 days Mxmtoon", I know she is a huge fan of vinyl records.

Therefore, I decided to make her latest album into a digital vinyl record play app.

Photo credit: @Mxmtoon, mxmtoon.com, @365daysmxmtoon

Inspiration credit:Mxmtoon

Hope you enjoy it!

Have a nice day!

