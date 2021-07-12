Aliaksei Hamaliy

BlackFort Wallet App // Light theme: Part 1

Please have a look to new UI design for cryptocurrency wallet for BlackFort team. The goal was to create simple and minimalistic app for old and new users.

This part includes:
• Main menu
• Welcome screen
• Account settings

