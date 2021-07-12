Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Scott Benes

Mantium AI Website

Scott Benes
Scott Benes
  • Save
Mantium AI Website web design bootstrap 5 sketch dark ui dark mode mantium ai
Download color palette

Mantium is a startup focused on making safety and security easy for more advanced AI algorithms.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Scott Benes
Scott Benes

More by Scott Benes

View profile
    • Like