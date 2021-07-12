ebaileyo

#24 Persistence

#24 Persistence
Number 24. Instead of focusing on luck & things that are out of our control, focus on mindset, effort, & grit. PERSISTENCE. There is no shortcut.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
The journey is as good as the destination.
