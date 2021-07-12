Eder Rosa UX/UI design

Nicestok

illustration motion graphics video graphic design branding animation 3d
Hi guys! 👋

Excited to share a screen of a project that I've worked lately. An e-commerce webapp. I've been doing research on e-commerce for a long time and started doing this project to test what I learned.

Let's create something amazing together! ✌️
Feel free to contact me - ederrosaaa@gmail.com

