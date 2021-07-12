🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Created the Nike Air Max Speed Turf - Lakers Edition to pay tribute to both Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Remembering that we should always strive to be the best version of ourselves each day and to continue moving forward no matter the opposition we face.