Nike Air Max Speed Turf

Nike Air Max Speed Turf doodle do nike kobe design graffiti dopeart drawing cartoon illustration
Created the Nike Air Max Speed Turf - Lakers Edition to pay tribute to both Kobe and Gianna Bryant. Remembering that we should always strive to be the best version of ourselves each day and to continue moving forward no matter the opposition we face.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
