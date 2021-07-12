Thorogood Boots

Thorogood® was looking for a more efficient way to edit their website products and have a better search experience for their customers. Evolve built a new WordPress site with a user-friendly page builder.

Since 1892, Thorogood® has created a legacy of industry-leading footwear. Employee owned in Wisconsin, they’ve made it a priority to deliver safety and comfort to our customers for over 125 years. Their footwear is defined by their honored heritage, quality craftsmanship, and unmatched comfort.

Services Utilized:

Web Development

E-commerce

Organic SEO