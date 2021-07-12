Antonio Salazar

Beauself

Antonio Salazar
Antonio Salazar
  • Save
Beauself seashell shell golden ratio beauself nature beauty loop visual identity branding logo
Download color palette

Logomark for Beauself, a clinic specialized on aesthetic medical treatments. The concept stands for the intrinsic beauty that resides in every person in a very unrepeatable and unique way, and it is helped to unveil by the Beauself experts. The shape also represents the initial letter of Beauself.

Antonio Salazar
Antonio Salazar

More by Antonio Salazar

View profile
    • Like