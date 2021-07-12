🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Logomark for Beauself, a clinic specialized on aesthetic medical treatments. The concept stands for the intrinsic beauty that resides in every person in a very unrepeatable and unique way, and it is helped to unveil by the Beauself experts. The shape also represents the initial letter of Beauself.