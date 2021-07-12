Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Christina Chung

GOLD LINE PARTY

Christina Chung
Christina Chung
Flyer for an all vinyl party in 2021 at Gold Line in Los Angeles, CA.
The challenge for this project was to design a flyer in OBS instead of typical design layout programs. OBS is open source software for live video recording & streaming (with no control-z undo and no zoom 😭)!

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Christina Chung
Christina Chung
Hi from Oakland!
    • Like