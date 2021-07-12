Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Mengobrol App

Mengobrol App minimalist ui icons call chatting icon set uiux mobile app ui design conversation app message app chat app line icon button iconography
Hello guys 👋

This is the result of my exploration using an icon set that I made myself, I used this icon in the UI design for a chat application. I want to know what you think about this, please let me know in the comments column.

Thank you and have a nice day ❤

Rebound of
Message element icons
By Muhammad Tajudin
