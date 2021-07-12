Affirmation practice voice activated smartwatch app🔈🔈🔈

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi there 👋🏼
This is a design for Annie Sandler, a Gen-Z office manager who wants to practice doing affirmation. She knows the secret of doing affirmation is repetition. She wants to see the affirmation popup daily so she can read it whenever she can. She also needs to speak out the affirmation. A powerful way to strengthen the affirmation in her mind.
From the needs of Annie, I created this affirmation practice app that can help her practice doing affirmation. Not only that, but I also incorporate the additional feature of "playing back" of the affirmation once she finishes it. Since the science of affirmation is also about hearing it from others to build up your belief system.
🔈🔈🔈Remember to turn on the sound to see how the voice activation works on this affirmation app!
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
