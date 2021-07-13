NFT Marketplace — Website

Hey everybody,

The first step to any design process (after research and required ux) is to try and define the style and visual language that will guide the overall look and feel of the website. This is part of the research phase I've been doing for the NFT store. For now, it's just style and structure research to rework and update the brand, design language and website, to digitize and merge their product set into a more immersive and dynamic experience. What do you say? 🙂

While I'm experimenting in this style so There's a lot of room for improvement, your feedback and appreciation are always welcome 🙂

All the best,

Vlad

