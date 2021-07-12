Download Link: https://graphicriver.net/item/billqueen-font/33053125

Billqueen is an elegant and relaxed script font. With its chic natural fine strokes making this font looks more elegant, modern, stylish, and luxurious.

Billqueen font is perfect for signature, branding, logos, fashions, wedding invitations, photography, posters, social media, quotes, and more!

Billqueen font comes with uppercase, lowercase, numerals, punctuations, ligatures, and multilingual support.

Thank you!