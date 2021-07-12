🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Formerly known as the YWCA Minot, the rebranded organization is now called Project BEE. Evolve helped in the strategy of the new name and development of the brand and website.
Project BEE helps community members who have suffered setbacks, preserve their sense of self-worth without fear of deprivation, so individuals and their families have access to housing, education and employment.
Services Utilized:
Strategy
Branding
Logos
Website
Marketing