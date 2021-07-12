🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We helped Bemidji Brewing design their beer cans and their Porter House bottle labels.
Bemidji Brewing, a local brewery that makes craft beer, contacted us for a new beer can series that would be printed on cans. We created 4 concepts that lead us to the final can design – a unique and eye-catching look with a distinguished color for each flavor.
Services Utilized:
Graphic Design
Strategy