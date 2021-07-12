Santiago Gatica B.

Ghibli style

Ghibli style blender stylized ghibli modeling 3d art 3d digital painting illustration design charachter
A little render I did trying to emulate the classic ghibli style in blender. You can see more of this project at my instagram @santo.gb

