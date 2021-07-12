🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
We've been the agency on record for NFT since 2015. Along with designing their digital ads, product catalog and packaging, we built and maintain their ecommerce website.
Northland Fishing Tackle® sells products that are designed by fishermen! The company started in 1975 in northern Minnesota. The entire management team are fishermen who surround themselves with experienced fishing guides.
Services Utilized:
Catalog Design
Print & Digital Ads
Website Design
WordPress Development
BigCommerce