Northland Fishing Tackle

We've been the agency on record for NFT since 2015. Along with designing their digital ads, product catalog and packaging, we built and maintain their ecommerce website.

Northland Fishing Tackle® sells products that are designed by fishermen! The company started in 1975 in northern Minnesota. The entire management team are fishermen who surround themselves with experienced fishing guides.

Services Utilized:
Catalog Design
Print & Digital Ads
Website Design
WordPress Development
BigCommerce

