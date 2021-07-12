We are proud to be a business partner of LaValley and serve them in all their marketing needs, from strategy to development.

LaValley Industries has branched out from pipeline products to general utility and construction. They have become pioneers in electrification and much more. With the continual launch of new products, a logo needs to be established for each. We design the brand and all collateral, including sell sheets, packaging, and videos.

Services Utilized:

Branding

Marketing

Website Development

Videography

Graphic Design