Michael Donlea

#Daily UI – Day 004

Michael Donlea
Michael Donlea
  • Save
#Daily UI – Day 004 uidesign day004 calculator dailyui app design ui
Download color palette

#DailyUI Day 004 – I designed a calculator for android 🤖📱➕

I used a lighter fill on my 0-9 buttons as I believe the user will interact with these buttons the most, so wanted to clear visual difference.

I outlined the remaining buttons in red/orange (clear), teal (add, subtract etc.) and green (finish equation).

Any feedback would be much appreciated! 🙏

#uidesign

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Michael Donlea
Michael Donlea

More by Michael Donlea

View profile
    • Like