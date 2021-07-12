Daily UI – Day 004

#DailyUI Day 004 – I designed a calculator for android 🤖📱➕

I used a lighter fill on my 0-9 buttons as I believe the user will interact with these buttons the most, so wanted to clear visual difference.

I outlined the remaining buttons in red/orange (clear), teal (add, subtract etc.) and green (finish equation).

Any feedback would be much appreciated! 🙏

#uidesign