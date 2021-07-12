🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Midnight Sun wanted to refresh their brand to a more sophisticated style and then build a new ecommerce store.
We started with an in-depth marketing session to identify goals and define demographics. After launching the new brand, we rolled out a campaign for print ads and social media. We used BigCommerce to create a fully functional online store to showcase their inventory.
Services Utilized:
Marketing
Web Development
E-commerce
Videography
Branding