Midnight SUN

Midnight Sun wanted to refresh their brand to a more sophisticated style and then build a new ecommerce store.

We started with an in-depth marketing session to identify goals and define demographics. After launching the new brand, we rolled out a campaign for print ads and social media. We used BigCommerce to create a fully functional online store to showcase their inventory.

Services Utilized:
Marketing
Web Development
E-commerce
Videography
Branding

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
