This is a design for Emily Cooper, a Gen-Z social media strategist who works for Savoir in Paris. Her work requires her to follow every single fashion week schedule. She cannot miss any single one of them.
Therefore, I designed a fashion week tracking app to help her get the most updated information on fashion weeks.
Inspiration credit:@netflix@emilyinparis
Hope you enjoy it!
Have a nice day!
