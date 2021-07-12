Silver Wings Coffee Company

This projects was a combination of all of our favorites – branding, product packaging, aviation, AND coffee!!

The main mission of Silver Wings Coffee is to share stories of those that served in WWII, plus provide premium coffee with a cool package. This was a new business with zero brand exposure. The needs were to create a unique vintage brand for this online coffee store which targeted WWII and aviation enthusiasts.

Services Utilized:

Startup Development

Branding

E-commerce

Product Packaging

Photography

Social Media Marketing