Silver Wings Coffee Company

This projects was a combination of all of our favorites – branding, product packaging, aviation, AND coffee!!

The main mission of Silver Wings Coffee is to share stories of those that served in WWII, plus provide premium coffee with a cool package. This was a new business with zero brand exposure. The needs were to create a unique vintage brand for this online coffee store which targeted WWII and aviation enthusiasts.

Services Utilized:
Startup Development
Branding
E-commerce
Product Packaging
Photography
Social Media Marketing

