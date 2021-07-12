🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Day 4 of the 30 day flat design challenge!
I wanted to continue practicing shadows, so I found this tutorial by Pixel & Bracket: https://lnkd.in/g-w4gsJ
I am continually impressed with the power of Figma. It takes a little bit of problem solving, but I'm able to re-create all of these AI tutorials in Figma!