Day 4 of the 30 day flat design challenge!

I wanted to continue practicing shadows, so I found this tutorial by Pixel & Bracket: https://lnkd.in/g-w4gsJ

I am continually impressed with the power of Figma. It takes a little bit of problem solving, but I'm able to re-create all of these AI tutorials in Figma!

    • Like