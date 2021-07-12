Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Amanda Wright

Day 3 of the 30 day flat design challenge

Day 3!

To celebrate the end of the work week I created a cute desk illustration.

I followed a tutorial to create the computer, then added in additional elements such as the lamp and coffee mug.

Every Tuesday: https://lnkd.in/gwa7uBD

